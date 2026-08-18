74-year-old man in wheelchair killed in Huntington Beach crash

A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck in Huntington Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 2 p.m., when Huntington Beach Police Department officers said they were called to a crash at the intersection of Skylab Road and Able Lane.

"Upon arrival, officers located the rider of the wheelchair, a 74-year-old male from Westminster, unconscious in the roadway," a news release from HBPD said.

The man, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Honda Civic involved in the crash, a 45-year-old man from Los Angeles, remained at the scene to cooperate with police, according to the release. They said that impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, the motorized wheelchair was traveling southbound across Skylab Road when the Honda, traveling eastbound on Skylab Road, collided into the wheelchair," the release said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by HBPD's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Investigator Rattanchandani at 714-536-5231.