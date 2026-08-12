1 hospitalized after car crashes into Huntington Beach strip mall

One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a strip mall in Huntington Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of Edinger Avenue, Huntington Beach Police Department officials told CBS LA.

Upon arrival, they found that a black sedan had driven through the front window of what appeared to be a salon, located next to DeSimone Deli & Bakery.

Police said that the driver, only identified as a man in his 70s, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, which caused the car to accelerate into the building, striking someone inside.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Though their investigation was still underway hours after the crash occurred, HBPD officials said that no arrests had been made in connection with the incident, which appeared to be an accident.

Huntington Beach Building Department personnel and members of the Huntington Beach Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Team were both called to the scene, where it was determined that the building was safe to remain open after only suffering minimal structural damage.