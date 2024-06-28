Hungry Valley Recreation Area fully closed from Post Fire damage

California State Parks announced the temporary full closure of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area on Friday, citing extensive damage from the Post Fire.

The wildfire, the first major one this year for the greater Los Angeles area, began on June 15, near Gorman in northwester LA County and winds pushed the wildfire into Hungry Valley.

The Post Fire burned 15,690 acres overall and 10,064 acres within Hungry Valley. When the fire started, nearly 1,200 park visitors and staff were safely evacuated.

More than 1,700 firefighters battled the wildfire over 11 days, until it was fully contained.

So far in Hungry Valley, the fire is confirmed to have destroyed or severely impacted:

The South Entrance Station

A well pump shed

Several miles of fencing and trails

Multiple wayfinding signs

2,000-acres of the Native Grasslands Management Area

Two cultural preserves

Vegetation that provides habitat within the park and natural boundaries for trails

State Parks encourages use of Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch, located in the Mojave Desert near Red Rock Canyon State Park. Onyx Ranch is open for off-highway vehicle recreation. The entrance to Onyx Ranch is on State Route 14 at Jawbone Canyon Road near Cantil.