Hundreds of fans line up to enter "Harry's House," a Harry Styles pop-up on La Cienega Boulevard

Hundreds line up to enter "Harry's House," a Harry Styles pop-up store in WeHo

Hundreds line up to enter "Harry's House," a Harry Styles pop-up store in WeHo

Hundreds line up to enter "Harry's House," a Harry Styles pop-up store in WeHo

Hundreds of peopled lined the streets of West Hollywood Friday afternoon as they awaited entry into "Harry's House" a pop-up shop dedicated to merchandise from well-known musician Harry Styles.

The pop-up shop's opening coincides with the former One Direction star's most recent album release of the same name.

Sky2 over the scene of the shop on La Cienega Boulevard showed fans in a line reaching back several blocks.

Fans were able to purchase merchandise ranging from hats, t-shirts and sweatshirts to posters, tote bags, water bottles and vinyl copies of Styles' albums.

Styles recently performed in Los Angeles as part of his worldwide "Love On Tour," which is expected to continue until March of 2023. He will return to The Forum in Inglewood for 10 performances beginning on Halloween 2022.

Additional "Harry's House" pop-up shops also opened in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.