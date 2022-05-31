Hundreds of families honor the fallen soldiers at Riverside National Cemetery

For the first time in two years, veterans, their families and friends headed to the Inland Empire for a special Memorial Day Ceremony honoring the hundreds of thousands of service members buried at the Riverside National Cemetery.

"Remembering all the fallen heroes that have sacrificed their lives to us and for us," said Carlos Baltierra. "But we never really imagine that we'd know it more intimately now, more than ever."

Carlos, his wife Evelyn and their daughter Natalie came to the cemetery to visit their son, Private First-Class Bryan Juan Carlos Baltierra, who died on July 30, 2020.

"There's been a lot of difficult times," said his older sister Natalie. "Some days. it comes in waves. Some days are good. Some days can just switch."

The 18-year-old was the youngest of eight marines and a navy corpsman who died in a training exercise off San Clemente Island. Bryan died on the one-year anniversary of his enlistment.

"He entered right out of high school in 2019," said Evelyn. "And then he went into boot camp right away."

He was the family's only son.

Before his death, the Baltierras had never visited Riverside National Cemetery. However, after his death, they visited their son almost every weekend.

"I just miss my son a lot," said Evelyn.

After Bryan died, the Baltierra family said the meaning of Memorial Day changed especially as their son lays in his final resting place surrounded by like-minded heroes, each with their own unique story of patriotism.

"We have to honor all of our servicemen for what they've given to us and devoted to our country," said Evelyn. "That's what Bryan did. He wanted to serve."

Though Bryan is now gone, his three sisters said they feel his spirit with them — throughout all the good times and the bad.

"Every milestone, any big day, like weddings, graduations, said Natalie. "We'll know he'll be there for us and he's always watching us."