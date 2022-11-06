Hundreds gather at Beverly Hills rally in show of solidarity with Iran

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Beverly Hills Saturday afternoon to show solidarity with Iran.

The protest comes months after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died while in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Protestors planned the rally outside of the Beverly Hills City Hall at around 1 p.m., an event they called "Woman. Life. Freedom."

"The unjust death of 22-year-old Zhina Mahsa Amini, after being violently beaten by the Islamic Republic's morality police, was a flame dropped on fuel that has been building up under 43 years of the oppressive and corrupt rule of the Islamic Republic," a statement from the event's organizers. "What has been ignited is a multi-generation, multi-ethnic counter-revolution, led by Iran's women and girls. Unwavering calls for regime change rumble across Iran's provinces, cities, universities, and villages."

The rally then began to move, heading to Crescent Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard before coming to an end at around 4:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Police Department officers were on hand to close the areas where the crowd traveled.

On Oct. 11, the Beverly Hills City Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution calling upon the United States Government to increase sanctions against the current Iranian regime and cease negotiations, including negotiations related to oil exports, and to not release any assets frozen in the U.S. until there is a regime change.