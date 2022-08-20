Watch CBS News
Chargers

How to watch the Chargers vs Cowboys preseason game

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys Saturday evening at SoFi Stadium in their second preseason game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

CBS2 and CBSLA is the home of the Chargers and every preseason game will be available to watch on CBS2 and on CBSLA.com.

You can also watch the game on the live player above.

CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill will be hosting the Chargers pregame show from SoFi Stadium along with actor and Bolts superfan Jerry O'Connell, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

If you are within Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, you can also watch the game on CBSLA.com. The game will be visible on our home page.

Last weekend, the Bolts and Rams put together a thrilling preseason opener that came down to the final drive. Ultimately, the Chargers fell short 29-22 against their LA neighbor.

The Bolts' tilt against Dallas should be an exciting one for fans given that Los Angeles has a big Cowboys fan base.

For the latest Chargers news and video, visit the #BoltsOn2 page.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 12:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

