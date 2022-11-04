How to stop receiving political robocalls and texts

Just like many of us, Carol and David Sher have been getting political text messages and robocalls leading up to next Tuesday's elections.

"We're getting about four or five robocalls per day," said Carol. "And that's been going about three weeks. We don't pick them up."

While annoying, the robocalls and text messages that have inundated many phones through this election season seem be doing their job of connecting campaigns with prospective voters.

CBS2

"Campaigns would not engage in robocalls and text messaging campaigns if they weren't effective," said Dr. Sara Sadhwani, a political science professor at Pomona College.

While in-person contact is always best, text messaging is cost-effective, according to Sadhwani.

"With a text message system, it's much more easy and accessible," she said.

Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail Inc., a robocall-blocking company, said while people may feel like their getting inundated by the number of calls and texts it is nothing compared to what is happening in other states.

"We're hearing that people are being inundated," said Quilici. "But we're not actually seeing that. The volumes are not crazy amounts."

According to Quilici, California isn't seeing as many robocalls or text messages as states where Senate races are tight. However, if consumers want to block the pestering messages, he recommended they download a variety of robocall blocking apps.

"A lot of consumers should pick one, try it and if it doesn't work, go pick the next one," Quilici said. "It's easy and cheap to try these.

Both Sadwani and Quilici say the electronic campaigns are typically aiming at mobilizing voters because turn-out is the name of the game.

"I think we have enough things in our mailbox to remind us when voting is," said registered voter David Sher.

Experts said robocalls typically go out less during a mid-term election year than during presidential races.