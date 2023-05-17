How to make the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania 'Ooze Drink'

"Drink the Ooze! Drink the Ooze!"

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania came out on Digital and Blu-Ray/DVD on May 16 and to celebrate you can make the 'Ooze Drink' from your own home!

INGREDIANTS:

6 oz fresh raspberries, or frozen thawed

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

1 packet unflavored gelatin

INSTRUCTIONS:

in a small saucepan, add all ingredients. Stir and mash berries with a spoon or potato masher. Over medium-high heat, bring to a boil. Boil 3-5 minutes or until berries begin to break down and the mixture begins to thicken. Transfer mixture to heat resistant bowl and cool on the counter until room temperature. Serve immediately or cool and store in the refrigerator for up to 5-7 days. Makes 4 small Ooze servings, not guaranteed to help you understand alien languages.