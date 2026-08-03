How to keep utility bills down as the Southern California summer heat soars

As temperatures soar, so do electric bills across Southern California. For some families, staying cool means making tough choices to keep costs under control.

Experts say simple changes at home and taking advantage of utility rebates and energy efficiency programs will lower costs.

In Rosemead, Jack Hester is trying to save money any way he can. He even comes to the LADWP building in person to avoid paying third-party fees.

For this month's payment, his bill is $109.76, but he said it can reach $160 to $180. Living on a fixed income, Hester says he got rid of his air conditioner because he simply couldn't afford to keep it running.

"I go to a senior citizen place and sit most of the day and eat like this, where that bill won't be that much money. I used to have a unit there, and it was like $300 and $400 extra," Hester said.

That difficult choice is one that utility companies hope more customers can avoid. LADWP says customers can save money on their bills by setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher and turning it up or off when leaving home.

It's advised to run ceiling fans counterclockwise, keep blinds or curtains closed on sunny windows and shift heavy appliance use outside peak summer hours of 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southern California Edison says cooling the house can be just as important as when the AC runs. Energy demand is lower, and energy costs are lower earlier in the day, and running a fan while the AC is on helps keep temperatures lower.

SoCal Edison spokesperson Diane Castro says to unplug appliances when you're not home and set the thermostat at 85 degrees when away to reduce cooling costs by up to 10%.

She said many utility companies also offer incentive programs and rebates for customers who manage their energy use; they just must sign up.

Hester says he's managing the best he can for now. "The heat now, you've got two fans going when I'm sitting there, one blowing in and in the door opening."

For LADWP, some rebates are more than $200 for installing new energy-efficient appliances, such as an air conditioning unit.