House fire in Inland Empire destroys multiple cars on Thanksgiving holiday

A family in Eastvale woke up on Thanksgiving morning to find their cars destroyed after a fire sparked in their garage.

CalFire said they received calls about a fire on the 13500 block of Catalina Street just before noon. When they arrived, they found the garage of a two-story family home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and part of the living area, where multiple cars were destroyed, according to CalFire.

The American Red Cross was also called to the scene to provide support to the family with four children, CalFire said.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene for several hours. Crews from building and safety were also called to inspect the home.

No injuries were reported from the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.