Hours-long standoff with allegedly armed suspect comes to end in East LA

Barricade with allegedly armed suspect comes to end in East Los Angeles

A lengthy standoff with came to a peaceful end in East Los Angeles on Friday, when an allegedly armed suspect surrendered to authorities on scene.

LASD SEB personnel taking the suspect into custody. KCAL News

The incident began at around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of S. Record Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, who called Special Enforcement Bureau personnel to the scene to assist.

It was unclear exactly what prompted the standoff, but deputies evacuated homes in the surrounding area to ensure the safety of residents since they believed the suspect was armed.

At around 4 p.m., with SkyCal over the scene, the suspect could be seen surrendering to LASD officials.

There was no further information provided.

LASD SEB SWAT operation for an armed barricaded carjacking suspect in East Los Angeles has concluded. Suspect in custody. Record Ave reopened. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/Hr2aZnGup6 — SEB (@SEBLASD) January 13, 2024