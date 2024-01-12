Watch CBS News
Hours-long standoff with allegedly armed suspect comes to end in East LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A lengthy standoff with came to a peaceful end in East Los Angeles on Friday, when an allegedly armed suspect surrendered to authorities on scene. 

screen-shot-2024-01-12-at-4-48-53-pm.png
LASD SEB personnel taking the suspect into custody. KCAL News

The incident began at around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of S. Record Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, who called Special Enforcement Bureau personnel to the scene to assist. 

It was unclear exactly what prompted the standoff, but deputies evacuated homes in the surrounding area to ensure the safety of residents since they believed the suspect was armed. 

At around 4 p.m., with SkyCal over the scene, the suspect could be seen surrendering to LASD officials. 

There was no further information provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 4:49 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

