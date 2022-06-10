Hot weather continues to bear down on Southland over weekend

Health officials are urging the public to stay hydrated and seek out air conditioned areas as triple digit temperatures continue through Friday and are expected to last through Saturday at the latest.

The high heat first appeared Thursday, as several Southland regions reported near record-high temperatures, including 100 degrees in Acton, followed by 97 in Woodland Hills, 96 in both Saugus and Chatsworth and 91 in Pasadena.

A high-pressure system which moved into the area brought the high temps, which are considerably higher than average during this time of year.

As a result, a series of heat advisories were were placed into effect Friday morning, and will last through Saturday when the system clears out of the area.

"Given the current trends it looks like everything is on track for an even hotter day Friday across inland areas," according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

In the Antelope Valley, currently under an "excessive heat advisory," temperatures of up to 107 degrees are anticipated. Their advisory lasts through 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

Heat advisories were issued for the Los Angeles County Mountains, the Santa Monica Mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys, all expected to remain in place until Saturday night, as temperatures just under the cusp of 100 are expected in some interior portions of the mountain ranges, and up to 102 degrees in the valleys.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes," NWS said.

The coastal areas will remain cool, thanks to a dense marine layer through much of the mornings.

A brief period of cooler temperatures will follow, just for high temperatures to return again as early as next Wednesday.