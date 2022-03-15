Watch CBS News
Horse dies suddenly after race at Los Alamitos

/ KCAL News

A 6-year-old mare died suddenly after a race at Los Alamitos Race Course last weekend.

Ballet Royalty finished last in the first race at Los Alamitos on March 12.

"She galloped back and was unsaddled, but then she collapsed while walking off," Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board.

Her death was called a "sudden death" but the postmortem examination might provide more details, Marten said.

Ballet Royalty is the second horse to die at Los Alamitos this year. In January, a 4-year-old gelding died after suffering an injury while racing.

Eleven horses died from a racing or training injury at Los Alamitos in 2021.

