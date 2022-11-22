Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Horse dies in training at Santa Anita Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A horse that had not yet raced died during training at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Saturday, California horse racing officials announced Tuesday.

"Majestic Sam," a 2-year-old colt, died from an unspecified training injury, officials said.

Majestic Sam had recorded the seventh fastest time out of 24 horses in Saturday's workout, according to the website Equibase.

Majestic Sam is the 12th racehorse to die this year from injuries related to training or racing at Santa Anita Park.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

