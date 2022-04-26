Watch CBS News

Horse dies after training injury at Santa Anita Park

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS/City News Service

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (April 25 PM Edition) 02:25

A 3-year-old filly died Monday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita Park marking the track's fourth horse death this year.

Magnolia suffered what was described as a "musculoskeletal" injury and was euthanized, according to the California Horse Racing Board and the track.

In 2021, 12 horses died at the Arcadia track. The year prior, 17 horses died and 42 died the year before that. 

Of the deaths that occurred at the track this year, three occurred during training and one happened during a race.

The most recent death was on April 17, when Royally Command, a 4- year-old filly, was injured during a race.

First published on April 25, 2022 / 6:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.