Horrific crash involving at least 13 vehicles in South LA caught on cam

A speeding tow truck crashed into at least 13 vehicles in South LA Friday morning and it was all was caught on cam.

The collision happened around 2:45 a.m. when out of control tow truck sped through the intersection of Griffith Ave and Washington Blvd, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the tow truck hit two cars at the intersection before plowing into multiple other parked cars on the street.

Video footage showed debris all over the road way with at least 13 vehicles heavily damaged. Griffith Ave was closed for about 5 hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage from the crash.

Authorities arrested the driver for Driving Under the Influence.