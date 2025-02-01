Homicide suspect killed in police shooting on Balboa Pier in Newport Beach

A homicide suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting on the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach after driving onto the pier while fleeing from police, authorities said.

Multiple shots were fired after the suspect led officers onto the Orange County pier during a pursuit Saturday morning, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. No officers were struck by gunfire, police said.

It's not clear when or where the pursuit started as no other information has been released by authorities. No details about the suspect or the homicide they are allegedly connected to are known yet either.

Check back for updates to this developing story.