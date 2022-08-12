Watch CBS News
Homicide suspect arrested in Santa Monica

Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Santa Monica on Thursday. 

Lamont Horton. Santa Monica Police Department

The scene unfolded at around 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex located in he 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard, when officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a woman screaming for help from inside one of the units. 

Upon arrival, witnesses told officers that a man had just left the unit and provided them with his description. Officers entered the apartment and found the woman dead. 

Another officer pulling up to the scene spotted a person matching the description and followed him to the Jack in the Box located on Santa Monica Boulevard, where he was arrested without further incident. 

He was identified as 47-year-old Lamont E. Horton and booked on a charge of murder at Santa Monica Police Department Jail. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact SMPD Detective Burciaga at (310) 458-8932.

