Homicide suspect arrested following pursuit in Victorville

Authorities on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspect connected to the 2022 murder of a 20-year-old Victorville woman.

The initial incident occurred back on Sept. 8, 2022, when Victorville Police Department units were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Begonia Road. Upon arrival, they found Christina Conti, a 20-year-old Victorville resident, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

In the months since, authorities have investigated the incident and sought one individual whom they believed to be connected to the fatal shooting.

According to a statement from San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the area near Nisqualli Road and Mariposa Road at around 1:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a car stolen from Arizona in the area.

While searching for the vehicle, which they located near Green Tree Boulevard and Burning Tree Drive, they attempted to perform a traffic stop, at which point the person driving the vehicle failed to yield and instead fled from deputies.

A lengthy pursuit ensued, with the suspect, behind the wheel of a BMW, fleeing along the southbound I-15 and I-215 Freeways for nearly 30 miles.

The chase came to an abrupt end when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and veered off the freeway, slamming into a home before two suspects exited and fled on foot.

Deputies detained both a short time later. They identified the driver as Floyd Walker, a 20-year-old Barstow resident, and the passenger as Kalvin Streeter.

Streeter, a 20-year-old Adelanto resident, was previously found to be a person of interest in the murder of Christina Conti, which occurred in September 2022. Investigators had been looking for him for some time but were unable to pinpoint his location.

After the foot chase, detectives searched the car and located two ghost guns.

Both suspects have been booked at the West Valley Detention Center for carrying a loaded firearm/not the owner, possession of a stolen vehicle and vehicle theft. Walker was also booked on felony evading. His bail is set at $100,000.

Streeter was additionally booked for murder. His bail is set at $530,000.

Investigators do not believe that Walker was involved in Conti's murder.