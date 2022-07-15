Homicide investigation underway in shooting death of man in San Pedro

Police on Friday were investigating the death of man who was found inside a bullet-riddled SUV that was driven to the parking lot of Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in San Pedro.

Authorities believe the actual shooting occurred some eight hours earlier, near West 14th Street and South Mesa Street.

The man who dropped the victim off at the hospital was being questioned by detectives, though they do not believe he was the shooter. Detectives, however, are still trying to figure out why it took the man more than eight hours to bring the victim to the hospital.

At the scene, near West 14th Street and South Mesa Street, there was mountain of evidence. Bullet casings were scattered on both sides of the road, along with shattered glass, clear signs of a shooting. What the scene was missing was a victim.

"The person was shot inside the vehicle, so that explains no blood at the scene," Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Adrian Gonzalez said.

According to LAPD, the first 911 calls came in about a shooting at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, but it wasn't until a second call from nearby Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital, more than eight hours later, that they found a victim.

"Officers did a follow to the location and determined that there was a homicide victim at that location," Gonzalez said.

At around 7 a.m. Friday, LAPD said a man driving a black SUV, riddled with bullet holes, rushed into the ER at Providence Hospital, saying his passenger was shot. Police said the shooting victim was a man in his mid-30's who was pronounced dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators believe the driver and his passenger were riding southbound on 14th Street Thursday evening when the passenger was shot by someone outside their vehicle, but why it took until the next morning for the victim to seek help, LAPD, said is unknown at this time.

"We don't know what happened in those seven or eight hours," Gonzalez said. "That's what we're figuring out right now."

Police also did not reveal how the driver and the shooting victim know each other, though said they are not residents of the area and that they do not believe that the shooting was gang related.

LAPD did confirm that inquiries with all local hospitals has so far not turned up any additional reports of injuries or gunshot victims.

