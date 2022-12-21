Homicide investigation underway in Long Beach after man found dead on street

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide that occurred in Long Beach on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard at around 5:15 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured person.

When they arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that the man suffered some sort of injury to his upper body, though could not determine the cause of the injury.

Authorities have yet to determine a cause of death or the identity of the man.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.