Homicide investigation underway in Littlerock after man found shot to death

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Littlerock on Sunday after a man was found shot to death.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Palmdale Station were dispatched to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at around noon after receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

They did not provide any information on either a suspect or motive int he shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.