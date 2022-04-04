Homicide investigation underway in La Mirada; Victim found suffering from gunshot wound after rollover crash

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of a rollover crash in La Mirada Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, however, they found the driver of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

After extricating him from the vehicle they attempted to perform life-saving techniques on the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The crash reportedly happened on Valley View Avenue.

There was no motive or suspect information immediately available.

Roads in the surrounding area were closed throughout the day as an investigation was launched.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.