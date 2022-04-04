Watch CBS News

Homicide investigation underway in La Mirada; Victim found suffering from gunshot wound after rollover crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of a rollover crash in La Mirada Sunday afternoon. 

When they arrived, however, they found the driver of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. 

After extricating him from the vehicle they attempted to perform life-saving techniques on the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after. 

The crash reportedly happened on Valley View Avenue.

There was no motive or suspect information immediately available. 

Roads in the surrounding area were closed throughout the day as an investigation was launched. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on April 3, 2022 / 9:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.