Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Lynwood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating an incident that left a woman dead in Lynwood on Monday. 

It happened at around 11:15 a.m. in the 12000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived to find the woman dead at the scene. She has not been identified. 

Circumstances surrounding her death have not yet been released. No information on a possible suspect have been provided by investigators. 

Anyone with further details is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 5:13 PM PDT

