Homicide investigation underway after man, woman found dead at Azusa home

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man and woman were found dead at a home in Azusa on Saturday afternoon. 

The deaths were first reported at around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Twintree Avenue near Haltern Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The victims, who have not yet been identified, were both declared dead at the scene, deputies said. They have not yet released information on a cause of death for either. 

Investigators are searching for a suspect, but they did not release further information. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

