Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in East Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

There was no motive or suspect information immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.