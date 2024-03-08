Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near country club in Tarzana

The Los Angeles Police Department said a homicide investigation was underway Friday after a man was found dead in an upscale neighborhood in Tarzana.

LAPD officers from the West Valley Division were called at 12:30 a.m. to 3876 Winford Drive, south of the Braemar Country Club in a gated community regarding a person down, an LAPD spokesman said.

Officers said a car pulled up to the gate with two people inside. One shot the other, and it was caught on surveillance video, investigators added.

Locals in the area said the incident is making them nervous. "I actually hike this area all the time," said Jonathan, Da-silva, a hiker. "I'm from here, born and raised."

When they arrived, officers discovered the victim, a man approximately 30 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were called and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.