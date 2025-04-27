Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside San Fernando Valley apartment

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a Valley Vilalge apartment on Saturday.

They were called to the 12600 block of Riverside Drive at around 2:30 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a person, according to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived and found the male victim, who has not yet been identified, inside of his apartment. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators have not yet revealed information on a possible suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (818) 374-9550.