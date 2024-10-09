Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Pomona mobile home fire

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a mobile home in Pomona that went up in flames Tuesday night.

Officers and firefighters responded to the neighborhood in the 1700 block of East Mission Boulevard at about 10:24 p.m., according to the Pomona Police Department. The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived and firefighters managed to put out the blaze by 1:45 a.m. the following morning, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Once the fire was out, firefighters discovered a man dead inside the home, police said.

A mobile home in Pomona destroyed by a fire is seen after authorities found a man dead inside the residence during the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2024. KCAL News

Just before 1 a.m., fire officials said a person was transported to medical care and footage of the scene shows a person on a stretcher being placed into an ambulance by paramedics. However, on Wednesday, police did not release information about any other people injured.

Arson investigators and homicide detectives are now looking into what caused the blaze and whether there is foul play involved. A possible motive remains unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to reach the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).