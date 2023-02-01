Homicide investigation underway after body found on 118 Freeway in Mission Hills

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide that occurred in Mission Hills on Tuesday, after a man's body was found on State Route 118.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the Sepulveda Boulevard onramp of the eastbound lanes of the 118 Freeway at around 7:45 a.m. after a man's body was found.

After some investigation, California Highway Patrol investigators were called to the scene.

"Due to the initial investigation by LAPD, the incident was determined to be a homicide that occurred on state property," said a statement from CHP. "The deceased is an adult male in his 50s. Due to the nature of the crime, the homicide will be handled by the CHP's Major Crimes Unit."

There was no further information provided.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.