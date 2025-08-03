Homicide investigation launched after man shot to death in La Puente

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in La Puente on Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Shipman Avenue just before midnight after learning of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, who hasn't yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene, deputies said.

There was no information provided on a motive or suspect in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.