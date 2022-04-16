Watch CBS News

Homicide investigation launched after 39-year-old man fatally shot in Inglewood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in Inglewood Saturday morning. 

When officers arrived to the scene on North Edgewood Street at around 7:25 a.m., they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

First responders performed life-saving techniques on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

He was identified as 39-year-old Dejuan Freeman of Inglewood.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call homicide detectives at (310) 412-5246.

