Homicide investigation launched after 39-year-old man fatally shot in Inglewood
Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in Inglewood Saturday morning.
When officers arrived to the scene on North Edgewood Street at around 7:25 a.m., they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
First responders performed life-saving techniques on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as 39-year-old Dejuan Freeman of Inglewood.
Anyone with information about the death was asked to call homicide detectives at (310) 412-5246.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.