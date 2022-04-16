Homicide investigation launched after 34-year-old man fatally shot in Inglewood

Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in Inglewood Saturday morning.

When officers arrived to the scene on North Edgewood Street at around 7:25 a.m., they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

First responders performed life-saving techniques on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has been withheld pending the notification of next of kin, though officers have disclosed that he is reportedly 34-years-old.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call homicide detectives at (310) 412-5246.