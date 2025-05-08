Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation continues after two bodies found near Ventura County hiking trail

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A homicide investigation continued on Thursday after two bodies were found near a hiking trail in Thousand Oaks over the weekend. 

The discovery was made on Sunday just before 7 p.m., when deputies were called to the area near Sunrise Trail and Autum Trail by a hiker who said they "located what appeared to be skeletonized human remains," according to a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. 

The remains were later identified by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office as 64-year-old Jose Luis Perez and 65-year-old Stephanie Elizabeth Perez, both of Simi Valley.

Both were found to have died from gunshot wounds to the head, deputies said. 

"This appears to be an isolated incident, as the subjects were known to one another and were both reported missing in July of 2024," VCSD's statement said. 

Detectives did not provide further information as the investigation continues, and anyone who knows more was asked to contact them at (805) 384-4724.

