How an L.A. County nonprofit is responding to homelessness among seniors

Studies show the number of homeless seniors has increased dramatically in the last year, and a Los Angeles County nonprofit is working to reverse that.

David Lugo earned a modest living as a mechanic throughout his life, supporting his mother and disabled sister, but three years ago, the 60-year-old's kidneys failed.

His health kept deteriorating, and after losing his income from being a caretaker for his disabled sister, he found himself homeless for the first time in his life.

"I never thought I'd be homeless like that, not in a million years," Lugo said.

After sleeping on a bus bench and a few trips to the hospital, Lugo landed at Holliday's Helping Hands, or HHH, a network of interim housing facilities started by nurse practitioner Katina Holliday. "All the sites are full to capacity," Holliday said.

David Lugo at Holliday's Helping Hands in Downey. CBS LA

The 2026 LA County homeless count revealed a nearly 14% increase in the number of adults over 55 compared to last year.

That's a quarter of the 73,000 total homeless population. Holliday says it's often caused by the death of a spouse, health crisis, fixed incomes and inflation.

"Our senior population they get $1,100 a month. You can't afford $3,000 with $1,100. The math ain't mathing," she said.

Lugo is now staying at HHH recuperative care, a 100-bed interim housing program with on-duty medical staff. Nearly all the beds are occupied by older clients, many of whom worked all of their lives.

"They're right. I don't belong here, but I'm here for a reason," Lugo said.

A University of Pennsylvania study estimates the number of homeless seniors in the U.S. will triple by 2030.

Holliday is brainstorming ways to hopefully reverse the trend. At the Downey facility, there are peer groups, therapies, workshops and they are developing a unique pathway to housing specifically for seniors.

"We really need to get creative on our housing model for them. They don't necessarily need to be in a nursing home environment or assisted living," Holliday said.

"Maybe shared living is a way for them where they cannot have to pay as much, it creates a community and I think it'll increase their lives."

In the meantime, Lugo hopes to improve his health, practice his faith and one day, return to his modest life. "See if I can get ahead and buy that home that I want," he said.