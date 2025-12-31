Homeless man charged with murder following deadly fight in Riverside

Riverside County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man with murder after he allegedly beat another homeless man to death in late November.

The Riverside Police Department said the brutal assault happened on Friday, Nov. 28, in the 5900 block of Magnolia Avenue. Detectives said Ray Jai Watters, 23, beat Richard Castaneda, 33, in an unprovoked attack. Castaneda sustained severe head trauma and was hospitalized in a stable condition on the day of the beating.

However, Castaneda's injuries worsened, resulting in his death on Dec. 4. Investigators identified Watters as their suspect and arrested him on Dec. 8.

He's being held on $1 million bail.

Investigators urged anyone with additional information on the case to contact Detective Ricky Barajas at (951) 353-7213 or EBarajas@RiversideCA.gov as well as Detective Stanley Hua at (951) 353- or SHua@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit tips through Riverside PD's "Atlas 1" mobile app. The app is available for download on both Apple iOS and Android devices.