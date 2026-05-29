Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting multiple UCLA students

UCLA officers arrested a homeless man accused of attacking multiple students throughout the college campus, including a handful of dormitories, overnight on Thursday and Friday.

The UCLA Police Department identified the suspect as Olumuyiwa Akindahunsi, 29, who is not affiliated with the university. He was booked for robbery, attempted kidnapping, assault with intent to commit a sex offense and sexual battery. His bail was set at $2.3 million.

"Incidents like these are deeply concerning, and the safety and security of our campus community remains our highest priority," UCLA Chief of Police Craig Valenzuela said. "Our officers will continue working to help ensure UCLA remains a safe place to live, learn, work and visit."

Officers said Akindahunsi's alleged crime spree started at about 11:35 p.m. on Thursday when he allegedly stole a cellphone from a student while she was walking along Bruin Walk. While UCPD searched the area for Akindahunsi, officers received several reports of assault at multiple residential facilities, including De Neve Evergreen, Dykstra Hall and Cedar Hall.

Akindahunsi allegedly attacked several female victims and attempted to restrain or sexually assault them, according to UCPD. Officers said the victims were able to fight back or witnesses intervened.

UCPD said Akindahunsi's crime spree ended at about 12:05 a.m. after he assaulted someone at Cedar Hall. A witness jumped in to help the victim and chased Akindahunsi out of the building, according to police. The witness then helped officers locate Akindahunsi near Parking Structure 8, which is near the police department.

Officers said they found zip ties, duct tape and paracord on Akindahunsi.

UCPD said there will be increased campus patrols. Officers urged witnesses to report suspicious activity to UCPD (310) 825-1491.

Community Service Officer (CSO) Evening Escort Program provides free walking escorts between campus, nearby residential areas and Westwood Village from dusk until 1 a.m., 365 days a year, according to UCPD.