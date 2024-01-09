Homeless cleared out of encampment near Fairfax's Poinsettia Park

As part of the 35th "Inside Safe" operation from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office, cleanup crews cleared out an encampment across Fairfax's Poinsettia Park Tuesday.

Melissa Ying has been living at the spot for a couple of years.

"I've been talking to every homeless shelter group to get housed like it's been kind of hard," she said.

She said she wants to get off the streets but the rules have been confusing. Inside Safe's Senior Director Annetta Wells the only thing unhoused residents need to do in order to get help is to say "yes."

Tuesday's operation included two encampments in two council districts where 35 people transitioned into interim housing.

"Not only was the housing offered to them but all the services that come with it," Wells said.

"Wells said that includes connecting clients with medical evaluations and county benefits.

The Mayor's Office said during her first year in office 21,000 people have transitioned into interim housing, more than 7,000 given housing vouchers and more than 3,000 brought into permanent housing.

In October, neighbors around Poinsettia Park met with city officials and shared videos of barely clothed people and trash everywhere.

"There seems to be needles and syringes," resident Scott Williams said. "I walk the dog so I'm always looking for that. There's been more than one fire where these encampments are set afire."

"After people agreed to move into interim housing, yellow tape went up so crews would know they could clear out the tents. Ying watched as people around her moved inside.

"I got to get on the boat," she said.

Inside Safe is voluntary and people can decide to go inside when they're ready.