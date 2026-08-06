Hollywood Hills water main break floods road in Laurel Canyon

A water main break caused water to rush down a Hollywood Hills roadway, resulting in a partial closure of Wonderland Avenue.

The break was reported at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said crews responded to the area of the 8500 block of W. Wonderland Ave. Work is underway to isolate the affected pipe.

As of Friday morning, the LADWP said about 50 services are without water. Crews are actively working on repairs. There is no estimate of when services will be restored.

Water floods Wonderland Avenue following a water main break in Laurel Canyon. CBS LA

Aerial footage showed flowing water on the street in front of Wonderland Avenue Elementary School.

Wonderland Avenue between Laurel Pass Avenue and Vado Drive remains closed.