Hollywood studio architect Jeffrey Cooper sentenced to 8 years for lewd acts on a girl

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A Hollywood studio architect and a long-time member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences was sentenced to eight years in state prison for lewd acts on a girl.

Jeffrey Cooper, Hollywood architect and film academy member, is sentenced to eight years for child molestation
Van Nuys, CA - July 25: Jeffrey Cooper, Hollywood architect and film academy member, takes one last look toward his family seated in the courtroom, as he is lead out following being sentenced to eight years in state prison for child molestation, after being found guilty by a jury in May of three counts of child molestation, at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Van Nuys, CA, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jay L. Clendenin

Jeffrey Cooper, 70, was also ordered to register as a sex offender, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Cooper was found guilty in May of three felony counts of a lewd acts on a child. He had been accused of sexually assaulting a girl, who was between 12 and 13 years old at the time, at his home between 2005 and 2007. She reported the incident later to authorities.

The jury had deadlocked on charges against Cooper involving a second girl.

"Children are the most vulnerable members of our community," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said. Mr. Cooper abused his position of trust and caused incredible harm to helpless victims. I know that nothing can undo the trauma that they have endured, but I hope the victims can find peace and healing now that this criminal process is complete."

Cooper was considered a top designer of movie theaters and sound studios, including an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences theater, more than two dozen mixing studios, and the home studios of top Hollywood directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg. He was also the architect behind the Aish HaTorah World Center in Jerusalem.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 8:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

