Hollywood stabbing: Victim in critical condition, 2 suspects at large

Hollywood stabbing: Man in critical condition, 2 suspects at large

A man was in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest in a fight in Hollywood early Monday morning, and two suspects remained at large.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Las Palmas Avenue in Hollywood at 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses said the victim was in a fight with two men on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sidewalk when one of the suspects produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

The two suspects fled the scene in a white BMW. Witnesses told police one of the men was shirtless and was wearing a gold chain.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Hollywood Blvd. was closed in both directions during the investigation.