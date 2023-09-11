Hollywood stabbing: Victim in critical condition, 2 suspects at large
A man was in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest in a fight in Hollywood early Monday morning, and two suspects remained at large.
Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Las Palmas Avenue in Hollywood at 12:40 a.m. Monday.
Witnesses said the victim was in a fight with two men on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sidewalk when one of the suspects produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
The two suspects fled the scene in a white BMW. Witnesses told police one of the men was shirtless and was wearing a gold chain.
The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
Hollywood Blvd. was closed in both directions during the investigation.
