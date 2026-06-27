Man shot, killed on streets of Hollywood

A man was shot and killed on the streets of Hollywood in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, just about one block north of Hollywood Boulevard.

A man fired shots at another man, leaving him dead, police said. The victim was identified only as a 35-year-old man.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting. The suspect is yet to be identified as of Saturday morning.

No additional details were immediately made available.