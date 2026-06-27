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Man shot, killed on streets of Hollywood

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A man was shot and killed on the streets of Hollywood in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, just about one block north of Hollywood Boulevard.

A man fired shots at another man, leaving him dead, police said. The victim was identified only as a 35-year-old man. 

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting. The suspect is yet to be identified as of Saturday morning.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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