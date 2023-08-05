Hollywood: Police offer $50k for help locating pair of attempted murder suspects in 2022 shooting

Investigators are asking the public to help them identify two attempted murder suspects who fled from the scene of a robbery-turned-shooting in Hollywood in early-2022.

A statement from the Los Angeles Police Department says that the shooting happened back on April 16, 2022, when the victim was followed from Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails, located in the 8100 block of Sunset Boulevard by the suspects.

As soon the victim reached their vehicle, they were approached by the suspects who attempted to rob him at gunpoint. At some point, they opened fire and hit the suspect.

They fled from the area in what police have presumed to be a dark-colored, 2004-2012 BMW 3-Series with no front license plate, a damaged passenger-side tail light and five-spoke wheels.

Police say that the suspects did not successfully take anything from the victim.

As they continue their investigation, detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward and assist them. A $50,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to the suspect's identification, arrest and conviction.

LAPD Robbery Homicide Division detectives can be reached at (213) 486-6890.