Police searching for Hollywood hit-and-run driver who hit 2 pedestrians

Los Angeles police are seeking help from the public as they search for a hit-and-run driver who struck two pedestrians in Hollywood last week.

It happened at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, when a white sedan, possibly identified as a 2025 Kia K4, struck the pedestrians as they crossed Sunset Boulevard, just east of Bronson Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say that the driver fled east on Sunset before turning onto Van Ness Avenue. They did not stop to identify themselves or render aid to the victims.

"Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded and treated the victims for visible injuries," the release said.

The vehicle involved in an alleged hit-and-run in Hollywood on September 1, 2026. Los Angeles Police Department

Police shared two photos of the suspect vehicle in hopes that a member of the public can help further their investigation.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact LAPD West Traffic Division Detective Holmes at 213-473-0216.