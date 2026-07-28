In just a few months, Hollywood Burbank Airport will debut its new $1.3 billion terminal to travelers, signaling the end of an era of flying in Los Angeles. Airport officials, however, say visitors can expect much of the same luxuries and safety.

The new building, which replaced what was once a parking lot, is bigger, more efficient, safer and officials say it will continue to be a favorite for locals and visitors alike. The entrance will be located about 100 feet away from the current terminal, near Winona Avenue and Hollywood Way.

"Taking it from the 1930s into the 21st century," said kfldjflk;dj. "They wanted to preserve, I'll call it, the intimacy of flying out of a small airport. But they wanted the convenience of being in a digital age."

Airport officials say the new take on the historical airport, once named after famous comedian Bob Hope, still focuses on the region's Hollywood ties, all with a modern twist. The old, low ceilings and tunnel-like feel of the ticketing and TSA counters are gone, now replaced by a sleek and open all-indoor check-in space.

"It was bringing in a lot of those touches of old Hollywood, but yet, making sure that we had a very modern facility," said architect director Brent Kelly. "We have what we call out front the 'Silver Screen,' where the canopy rolls down the face of the garage."

Johnson says that the design was based largely on Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress worn when she sang to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The design team says that the columns outside of the terminal mimic Hollywood premiere searchlights, and the arrival to all gates leads into a large common area that will feature three bar tops and local restaurants and shops.

"There will be a lot of local fan favorites ... you name it, when you come into this airport, you will feel the region," said Tyron Hampton, the Burbank Glendale Pasadena Airport Commission President. "Being greeted with the same care and the same love that you got in the old airport, that's going to continue here."

Other new amenities include upgraded charging stations, additional waiting areas and a brand new view of the airstrip. Boarding and deplaning will stay the same, with each process taking place on the tarmac.

"That was the one thing that came across to us," Kelly said. "Keep it simple."

The decision to open the new terminal was made nearly a decade ago, when the Federal Aviation Administration told airport officials that the current terminal was too close to the runways and unsafe. Once the new building opens, airport officials say the old one will be demolished.