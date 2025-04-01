Hollywood Bowl honors first responders with free concert featuring Christina Aguilera, LA Philharmonic

First responders and victims of the Los Angeles wildfires were treated to a free experience at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday evening, which included performances from Christian Aguilera, Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

The "WE LOVE LA" event was hosted to recognize the "bravery and selflessness on display during the Los Angeles wildfires," according to the Hollywood Bowl website.

Victims and first members were able to register online and were selected at random for the show, which is the first of the season for the iconic venue.

"Amazing to be here tonight," said Brian Johnson, a bassist with the LA Phil. "To start the season in such a meaningful way, to give back to the first responders and the firefighters who did so much to keep everyone safe in LA and protect the city is about the most meaningful way that the orchestra could start the season."

The Palisades Charter High School Band, whose school was severely damaged by the Palisades Fire, kicked off the event with their rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."

The full concert will be available to stream on demand by the end of next week.