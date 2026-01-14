Woman hospitalized after jumping from car in Hollywood during attempted kidnapping

A woman was hospitalized on Wednesday after she was injured jumping from a moving vehicle during an attempted kidnapping in Hollywood, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street at around 5:40 a.m. upon learning of the incident. They said that a man attempted to kidnap the woman on Argyle Avenue, but she was able to jump from his truck as he tried to get onto the 101 Freeway.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was hospitalized in unknown condition. Police said that she was able to call 911 after jumping from the truck and describing his 2023 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Officers were able to track the vehicle to an apartment complex on N. Edgemont Street, where a standoff ensued. Cell phone video shows the moments when officers with firearms drawn commanded the suspect to exit a unit early Wednesday morning.

"Outside my door I look out, 15 cops guns drawn," recalled one resident who spoke with CBS LA.

The suspect hasn't yet been identified. He was taken into custody after the standoff.

Police haven't yet said if the suspect and victim knew each other, as their investigation continues.