Hollingshead, Bouanga spark LAFC to 5-2 victory over Whitecaps in playoff opener

Defender Ryan Hollingshead and Golden Boot Award-winner Dénis Bouanga both scored goals in each half and Los Angeles FC began defense of its title with a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in an MLS playoff opener on Saturday night.

LAFC (15-10-10), the third seed in the Western Conference, grabbed a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal by Hollingshead in the 18th minute. Brian White scored the equalizer for sixth-seeded Vancouver (12-11-12) in the 27th minute with an assist from Andrés Cubas.

LAFC regained the lead two minutes later when Bouanga took passes from Diego Palacios and Giorgio Chiellini and scored. The Whitecaps pulled even at halftime after Ryan Gauld set up a goal by defender Sam Adekugbe in the 40th minute.

Hollingshead gave LAFC the lead for good, scoring unassisted in the 52nd minute. Bouanga added an insurance goal in the 64th with an assist from Carlos Vela. Defender Jesús Murillo took a pass from Mateusz Bogusz and scored in the 80th minute to complete the scoring.

Maxime Crépeau did not make a save for LAFC. Yohei Takaoka saved one shot for the Whitecaps.

It was the first time the two clubs matched up in the postseason. Vancouver beat LAFC on the road for the first time with a 3-2 victory on June 24. LAFC had gone 4-0-3 in its first seven matchups at home with the Whitecaps, scoring at least three goals in all four wins.

Vancouver closed out the regular season with a 7-3-7 mark in its last 17 matches in all competitions and was unbeaten (1-0-4) in its last five. The Whitecaps and visiting LAFC played to a 1-1 draw in the regular-season finale.

Bouanga, who led the league with 20 goals in the regular season, entered play with 33 goals in all competitions — 12 more than anyone else.

LAFC travels to play the Whitecaps in the second leg of the series on Nov. 5. The clubs return to LA for the finale on Nov. 9.