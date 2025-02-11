Hit-and-run driver leaves victim in the middle of busy road, LAPD says

The Los Angeles Police Department released security camera video showing a hit-and-run suspect driving away after allegedly running over a 60-year-old man.

The collision happened in Tarzana Tuesday morning when the driver turned left onto Clark Street from Reseda Boulevard. Investigators said the pedestrian was in the marked crosswalk when the driver ran over him.

Security camera footage shows the suspect parking his black Ford F-150 on the side of the road and walking to the crosswalk as bystanders check on the victim.

The suspect initially stands on the sidewalk next to the victim while but returns to his truck and drives away. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived shortly later and took the 60-year-old victim to the hospital. He's currently in critical condition.

The suspect walked over to the pedestrian at the Reseda Boulevard and Clark Avenue intersection. LAPD

In the video, the F-150 driver appears to be wearing a blue hoodie, baseball hat and dark pants. At the time, the suspect had what appeared to be a couch and two garbage bins in the truck bed.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the collision to call Valley Traffic Division Detective Otrosina at (818) 644-8036 or Officer Reyes at (818) 644-8114.

Outside of business hours, LAPD asked callers to dial 1(877) 527-3247.

People wishing to stay anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or visit their website at www.lacrimestoppers.org.